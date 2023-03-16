The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WATCH: Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident

Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 12:20

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 12:31
A Russian Su-27 aircraft dumps fuel while flying upon a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from a handout video. (photo credit: Courtesy of U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS)
A Russian Su-27 aircraft dumps fuel while flying upon a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from a handout video.
The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a US military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.

The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the US military for length but shows events in sequential order, the Pentagon said.

Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.

US drone may not be recovered from Black Sea

A moment of intercept by Russian Su-27 aircraft recorded by a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from a handout video (credit: Courtesy of U.S. European Command/Handout via REUTERS) A moment of intercept by Russian Su-27 aircraft recorded by a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from a handout video (credit: Courtesy of U.S. European Command/Handout via REUTERS)

White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that the US military surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea may never be recovered after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets.

In the first such incident since the Ukraine war began, Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the unmanned drone and made it inoperable, the Pentagon said. Russia's defense ministry blamed "sharp maneuvering" of the drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact.

"It has not been recovered," Kirby said in an interview with CNN. "And I'm not sure that we're going to be able to recover it. Where it fell into the Black Sea - very, very deep water. So we're still assessing whether there can be any kind of recovery effort. There may not be."

If the Russians recover the craft, US authorities have taken precautions to ensure that their ability to draw useful intelligence will be limited, Kirby told ABC.

"That said, it's our property," Kirby added, and US authorities will continue to explore recovery options.



