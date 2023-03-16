The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Putin hosts Assad in Moscow as Russia, Iran and China conduct Navy drill

The multi-day drill is an important symbol of China-Russia-Iran ties and how they could reshape the region.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 09:30
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reviews Russian honor guards as he walks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on March 14, 2023 (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reviews Russian honor guards as he walks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on March 14, 2023
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday as Russia is hosting the Syrian regime leader this week.

"Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria, will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to reports Assad met with Putin's special representative Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov. It appears Moscow is trying to broker a deal between Syria’s regime and Turkey.  

According to Al-Mayadeen, the talks went on for several hours. Eventually, the talks ended sometime around sunset in Russia. Russia-Syria ties were part of the talks. Russia intervened to support Syria in 2015 against the Syrian rebels. Today Russia is seeking to broker Syria-Turkey ties and Russia is also increasingly working with Iran.

The leaders discussed reconstruction projects in Syria. Russia claims that it supports Syria's “sovereignty and territorial integrity," and they also touched on the issue of Syrian-Turkish relations. Turkey occupies parts of northern Syria. Turkey is having an election in May. It is unlikely Ankara will change its policy before the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023 (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023 (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

The earthquake in Turkey killed thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey and thousands of Syrians in Syria. Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Syrian regime oppose the US presence in eastern Syria. Top US general Mark Milley recently visited Syria. The Syrian regime has also accused Israel of recent airstrikes in Syria, including in Aleppo.  

According to reports the visit by Assad comes a day before a quartet meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran. This is the new quartet Russia appears to be pushing and Moscow wants all these countries to work together on certain topics. Russian and Turkish media, as well as Al-Mayadeen, have all signaled that Turkey may also approve of Finland joining NATO, and interesting messages coming from these regimes.  

China-Russia-Iran ties

After Iran signed a deal with Saudi Arabia that could see Saudi investment in Iran, there are many questions about shifts in the region and big power diplomacy that appears to underline these kinds of meetings. Can Russia bring together the Syrian regime and Turkey? If Russia enables that new era of talks, would this dovetail with Russia-Iran partnerships and also the Iran-Saudi reconciliation?

China, Iran and Russia also held a naval drill this week. The multi-day drill is an important symbol of China-Russia-Iran ties and how they could reshape the region.

“This exercise will help deepen practical cooperation between the participating countries’ navies…and inject positive energy into regional peace and stability,” the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Wednesday. 



Tags Bashar Assad Iran Syria Turkey Russia China Vladimir Putin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by