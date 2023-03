The scaffolding at a construction site in Ramat Gan collapsed on Thursday afternoon, killing two construction workers, seriously injuring two others and trapping two more, according to a report from the Israel Police spokesperson.

One of the injured construction workers was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, and the other was taken to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

This is a developing story.