The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's United Hatzalah sets out for Turkey to provide earthquake aid

An emergency medical delegation from Israel's United Hatzalah is being sent to the epicenter of the earthquake disaster in Turkey.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 11:51

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 11:58
United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023.
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Dovi Maisel barely felt the tremors in his home in Ramle on Monday morning.

His wife told him there was an earthquake and he told her to go back to sleep.

The news soon broke — a magnitude 7.7 earthquake had shaken central Turkey and northern Syria, leaving thousands dead and injured.

Maisel, VP of Operations for United Hatzalah in Israel, may have missed the initial tremors, but the aftershocks of the immense tragedy that had befallen Anatolia and the Levant were not lost on him or his nonprofit volunteer emergency medical service.

After long hours of mission preparation on Monday, Maisel and CEO Eli Pollack assembled at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday morning to send off an emergency medical delegation to the epicenter of the disaster in Turkey.

The United Hatzalah team providing aid to Turkey after the earthquake

A team of 25 had been selected from the 400 United Hatzalah members who had immediately volunteered. The team consists of medics, doctors, search and rescue personnel, and psychotrauma specialists. Some, like Maisel have joined multiple missions abroad — he had volunteered in Haiti and Nepal, and most recently in Moldova, providing aid to Ukrainian refugees. Others, like Yossi Cohen of Kfar Saba, would be traveling abroad for the first time with United Hatzalah.

United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL STARR) United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Maisel said many were “double vests,” people who volunteered for multiple additional organizations, such as Magen David Adom.

“It’s a certain type of people,” he explained. Volunteering could be “addictive.”

A team of 25 was “a relatively big team for go team,” said Maisel. Usually, the initial exploratory emergency teams were 5-6 people.

“Based on the conditions on the ground and the local resources available it was decided that a larger group was needed,” he said.

Once in the ground, the team will determine what is needed for a larger attachment, such as more doctors or more search and rescue squads.

In foreboding weather, a chill rain, the team gathered, making last-minute preparations. Sleeping bags, combat rations, drones and more equipment were unloaded from trucks. The volunteers donned their orange jackets and emergency vests.

Maisel warned the team before departure that it would not be able easy, but that they would be saving lives under the flag of Israel.

“We’ll be fulfilling Israel’s mission of saving lives abroad.”



Tags Turkey earthquake united hatzalah humanitarian aid disaster
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by