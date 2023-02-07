Israel's United Hatzalah sets out for Turkey to provide earthquake aid

Dovi Maisel barely felt the tremors in his home in Ramle on Monday morning.

His wife told him there was an earthquake and he told her to go back to sleep.

The news soon broke — a magnitude 7.7 earthquake had shaken central Turkey and northern Syria, leaving thousands dead and injured.

Maisel, VP of Operations for United Hatzalah in Israel, may have missed the initial tremors, but the aftershocks of the immense tragedy that had befallen Anatolia and the Levant were not lost on him or his nonprofit volunteer emergency medical service.

After long hours of mission preparation on Monday, Maisel and CEO Eli Pollack assembled at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday morning to send off an emergency medical delegation to the epicenter of the disaster in Turkey.

The United Hatzalah team providing aid to Turkey after the earthquake

A team of 25 had been selected from the 400 United Hatzalah members who had immediately volunteered. The team consists of medics, doctors, search and rescue personnel, and psychotrauma specialists. Some, like Maisel have joined multiple missions abroad — he had volunteered in Haiti and Nepal, and most recently in Moldova, providing aid to Ukrainian refugees. Others, like Yossi Cohen of Kfar Saba, would be traveling abroad for the first time with United Hatzalah.

United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Maisel said many were “double vests,” people who volunteered for multiple additional organizations, such as Magen David Adom.

“It’s a certain type of people,” he explained. Volunteering could be “addictive.”

A team of 25 was “a relatively big team for go team,” said Maisel. Usually, the initial exploratory emergency teams were 5-6 people.

“Based on the conditions on the ground and the local resources available it was decided that a larger group was needed,” he said.

Once in the ground, the team will determine what is needed for a larger attachment, such as more doctors or more search and rescue squads.

In foreboding weather, a chill rain, the team gathered, making last-minute preparations. Sleeping bags, combat rations, drones and more equipment were unloaded from trucks. The volunteers donned their orange jackets and emergency vests.

Maisel warned the team before departure that it would not be able easy, but that they would be saving lives under the flag of Israel.

“We’ll be fulfilling Israel’s mission of saving lives abroad.”