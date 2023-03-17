The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China should encourage Russia to withdraw from Ukraine - Sunak

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 14:22

Chinese President Xi Jinping should use a trip to Moscow to encourage President Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

"If China wants to play a genuine role in restoring sovereignty to Ukraine, then we would obviously welcome that," the spokesperson told reporters.

"We're clear that any peace deal which is not predicated on Ukraine's sovereignty and self determination is not a peace deal at all. So we will continue to call on China, as we have done before, to join other countries across the world in calling on Putin to withdraw his troops."



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
EU draft plan shows backing for 1m. artillery shells for Ukraine -report
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 02:24 PM
Israel Police will remain a-political - Chief Shabtai to Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 01:27 PM
Burundi declares poliovirus outbreak - WHO
By REUTERS , STEPHANIE VAN DEN BERG / REUTERS
03/17/2023 12:47 PM
Man in his 30s arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 12:20 PM
Russian defense ministry decorates pilots for downing US drone - report
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 11:03 AM
IDF officer who filmed female soldiers to remain under arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 09:29 AM
Netanyahu lands in Israel after Berlin visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 01:34 AM
North Korea says it launched ICBM to warn US, S.Korea over drills
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 01:08 AM
IDF fires flares at Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 10:39 PM
300 Haredim protest against Jerusalem phone store
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 10:28 PM
Ben-Gvir orders downsizing of Police Spokesperson's Unit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 09:52 PM
White House supports Herzog's 'People's Outline' for judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 09:47 PM
Magnitude 5 quake strikes Iraqi-Iranian borderline
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:46 PM
US was informed Poland would provide fighter jets to Ukraine -White House
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:04 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to sack A-G Baharav-Miara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 08:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by