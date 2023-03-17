The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF thwarts attempted terror stabbing of soldiers in West Bank

Earlier on Friday, the IDF detected a drone along the Lebanese border and foiled an attempted smuggling of weaponry through a northern kibbutz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 19:38

Updated: MARCH 17, 2023 20:01
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

A terrorist was shot by Israeli forces on Friday evening after pulling a knife on IDF soldiers near the Beitin intersection, near the Palestinian village of the same name in the West Bank.

After Israeli forces asked him to identify himself, the suspect pulled out a knife and approached the forces who responded by shooting

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

IDF detects drone along border with Lebanon

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces detected a drone on Friday in northern Israeli territory bordering Lebanon, the IDF said.

The drone was seen to have been shot down in a Twitter post by the Israeli military. This follows the IDF's announcement of a Hezbollah terrorist who crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border undetected earlier this week and likely planted a bomb at the Megiddo junction.

Weapons smuggling in Israel's North

Elsewhere in northern Israel, two suspects were arrested on Friday for attempted smuggling of weaponry near the Neve Or kibbutz. The suspects were caught with five guns in their possession.

The two will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth for a hearing on the police's request to extend their detention.



