IDF thwarts attempted terror stabbing of soldiers in West Bank

A terrorist was shot by Israeli forces on Friday evening after pulling a knife on IDF soldiers near the Beitin intersection, near the Palestinian village of the same name in the West Bank.

After Israeli forces asked him to identify himself, the suspect pulled out a knife and approached the forces who responded by shooting.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

IDF detects drone along border with Lebanon

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces detected a drone on Friday in northern Israeli territory bordering Lebanon, the IDF said.

The drone was seen to have been shot down in a Twitter post by the Israeli military. This follows the IDF's announcement of a Hezbollah terrorist who crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border undetected earlier this week and likely planted a bomb at the Megiddo junction.

במהלך סריקות במרחב גבול לבנון, מוקדם יותר היום, זיהו כוחות צה"ל רחפן בשטח ישראל. צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת למנוע כל הפרה של ריבונות מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/Z8yncdgAro — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2023

Weapons smuggling in Israel's North

Elsewhere in northern Israel, two suspects were arrested on Friday for attempted smuggling of weaponry near the Neve Or kibbutz. The suspects were caught with five guns in their possession.

תצפיות צה"ל זיהו אמש שני חשודים סמוך לקיבוץ נווה אור בחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים. לוחמי צה״ל ויחידת יג״ל שהוזנקו למקום תפסו את החשודים כשברשותם חמישה אקדחים. החשודים שנעצרו ואמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו הועברו להמשך טיפול משטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/BzVANlUPql — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2023

The two will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth for a hearing on the police's request to extend their detention.