Zelensky hails ICC move, blames Putin for child deportations

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 21:55

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was historic and blamed Putin for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children.

"This is an historic decision which will lead to historic accountability," he said in his nightly video address. The real number of deported children could be "far more" than 16,000, he said, and said their deportations constituted a policy of "state evil which starts precisely with the top official of this state."

He added, "It would have been impossible to enact such a criminal operation without the say-so of the man at the helm of the terrorist state."

Tunisia interior minister resigned citing family reasons
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 08:17 PM
Bank of America said to buy Signature Bank, tweets Bill Ackman
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 08:15 PM
Drone detected in Israeli territory bordering Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 06:58 PM
Biden pushes for execs from failed banks to be fined, banned, stripped
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 06:13 PM
Emergency security summit to be held in Egypt on Sunday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 04:56 PM
US has deep concerns China could try to pose as peacemaker in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 04:24 PM
YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 04:22 PM
Two arrested by IDF in attempted weapons smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 04:21 PM
Israel Police find explosive device in Bat Yam parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 04:12 PM
Markets need time to process bank, US deputy treasury chief says
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 03:33 PM
Jerusalem Marathon: Eight injured, six suffer from heat stroke
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/17/2023 03:17 PM
EU draft plan shows backing for 1m. artillery shells for Ukraine -report
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 02:24 PM
China should encourage Russia to withdraw from Ukraine - Sunak
By REUTERS
03/17/2023 02:22 PM
Israel Police will remain a-political - Chief Shabtai to Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2023 01:27 PM
Burundi declares poliovirus outbreak - WHO
By REUTERS , STEPHANIE VAN DEN BERG / REUTERS
03/17/2023 12:47 PM
