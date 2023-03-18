The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador - EMSC

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 19:31

Updated: MARCH 18, 2023 20:18

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook an island region of Ecuador on Saturday, causing inhabitants to rush out of buildings but there were no immediate official reports of damage to people or infrastructure.

Social media users reported some damage to buildings in the area after the earthquake, which had an epicenter 29 kilometers (18.02 miles) from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas. Those reports could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Authorities said the earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami.

State-run oil company Petroecuador said there were no reports of damage at any facilities and "that operations continue normally."

