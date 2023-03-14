Many Israeli cities at high risk for earthquake unprepared - comptroller

Many Israeli cities vulnerable to earthquakes are unprepared with unfortified buildings and schools, despite the lessons provided by the devastating early February tremors in Turkey, the State Comptroller's Office reported in an audit of the situation.

A high-intensity earthquake is expected to occur within the next 50 years between southern Lebanon and the n Dead Sea along the Syrian-African Rift, said the report.

Key cities along the rift, Beit Shean, Tiberias, Safed, Kiryat Shmona and the Hazor HaGlilit regional council were reviewed in an audit.

How can Israel prepare for an earthquake?

The best counter against an earthquake, according to the comptroller, is to fortify vital infrastructure, residential and public buildings.

The audit found that the Construction and Housing Ministry had yet to fortify 93% of all buildings previously designated for immediate improvement in the reviewed cities and 70% of schools in need of reinforcement had yet to have been renovated.

THE GEOLOGICAL Survey in action detecting earthquakes. (credit: David Weil/Anaba Photo)

The cost of fortifying these 1,124 buildings and 38 schools would be NIS 2.34 billion.

Other preparations such as of logistics and emergency services were also seen in Turkey as essential in addressing the disaster after the quakes.

While Beit Shean and Hazor HaGlilit were assessed to have a low emergency preparedness, Tiberias and Safed were scored as good, and Kiryat Shmona as very good.

The comptroller said that the report was another entry in a series of audits that indicated a long-standing failure in Israel's earthquake preparedness.

"The reminder we received from the earthquake in Turkey should shake the foundations of the government." Matanyahu Englman

"The reminder we received from the earthquake in Turkey should shake the foundations of the government," said State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, adding that the situation "should deprive the prime minister and government minister of sleep."

He urged the prime minister, defense minister, construction and housing minister, interior minister and finance minister to work in tandem with municipal governments to quickly address the issue.

The February 6 Turkey earthquakes at the north end of the Syrian-African rift resulted in the death of over 55,000 people and tens of thousands more injured in Syria and Turkey. The comptroller said that the disaster saw the collapse of more than 12,000 buildings and 500,000 people left homeless.