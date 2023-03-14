The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Many Israeli cities at high risk for earthquake unprepared - comptroller

A high-intensity earthquake is expected to occur within the next 50 years between southern Lebanon and the n Dead Sea along the Syrian-African Rift.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 15:59
Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

Many Israeli cities vulnerable to earthquakes are unprepared with unfortified buildings and schools, despite the lessons provided by the devastating early February tremors in Turkey, the State Comptroller's Office reported in an audit of the situation.

A high-intensity earthquake is expected to occur within the next 50 years between southern Lebanon and the n Dead Sea along the Syrian-African Rift, said the report.

Key cities along the rift, Beit Shean, Tiberias, Safed, Kiryat Shmona and the Hazor HaGlilit regional council were reviewed in an audit.

How can Israel prepare for an earthquake?

The best counter against an earthquake, according to the comptroller, is to fortify vital infrastructure, residential and public buildings.

The audit found that the Construction and Housing Ministry had yet to fortify 93% of all buildings previously designated for immediate improvement in the reviewed cities and 70% of schools in need of reinforcement had yet to have been renovated.

THE GEOLOGICAL Survey in action detecting earthquakes. (credit: David Weil/Anaba Photo) THE GEOLOGICAL Survey in action detecting earthquakes. (credit: David Weil/Anaba Photo)

The cost of fortifying these 1,124 buildings and 38 schools would be NIS 2.34 billion.

Other preparations such as of logistics and emergency services were also seen in Turkey as essential in addressing the disaster after the quakes.

While Beit Shean and Hazor HaGlilit were assessed to have a low emergency preparedness, Tiberias and Safed were scored as good, and Kiryat Shmona as very good.

The comptroller said that the report was another entry in a series of audits that indicated a long-standing failure in Israel's earthquake preparedness.

"The reminder we received from the earthquake in Turkey should shake the foundations of the government."

Matanyahu Englman

"The reminder we received from the earthquake in Turkey should shake the foundations of the government," said State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, adding that the situation "should deprive the prime minister and government minister of sleep."

He urged the prime minister, defense minister, construction and housing minister, interior minister and finance minister to work in tandem with municipal governments to quickly address the issue.

The February 6 Turkey earthquakes at the north end of the Syrian-African rift resulted in the death of over 55,000 people and tens of thousands more injured in Syria and Turkey. The comptroller said that the disaster saw the collapse of more than 12,000 buildings and 500,000 people left homeless.



Tags Turkey state comptroller earthquake infrastructure Matanyahu Englman natural disaster
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by