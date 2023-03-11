The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Colors on ancient pottery tell of Wari Empire's influence, study finds

The Wari empire existed in parts of Peru from 600 CE until 1050 CE, pre-dating the Inka. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 04:59
Pottery found from the Inca culture is seen at Huaca de las Abejas in Tucume Archaeological Complex in Lambayeque, Peru July 4, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/GUADALUPE PARDO)
Pottery found from the Inca culture is seen at Huaca de las Abejas in Tucume Archaeological Complex in Lambayeque, Peru July 4, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUADALUPE PARDO)

Across the Wari empire, pottery is found with the same black pigment used in rituals, according to  a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Archaeological science: Reports.

The Wari empire existed in parts of Peru from 600 CE until 1050 CE, pre-dating the Inka. 

Previous studies have suggested that the empire used an alcoholic substance, brewed from a molle tree, to cement control over its citizens. It is believed that hallucinogens were also used at communal feasts, according to Heritage Daily. Some Spanish explorers reported demonic visitations and witchcraft in Peru, which may have been the result of these drugs.

The study

“Since they didn’t use writing, material culture — things like pottery — would have been an important means for conveying social and political messages,” says Muro Ynoñán, the study’s corresponding author and a research associate and former postdoctoral scientist at the Field Museum in Chicago. “The visual impact of these objects would have been super powerful.” 

The black pigment, while made from different depending on location, all contain mangase. 

Pottery found from the Inca culture are seen at Huaca de las Abejas in Tucume Archaeological Complex in Lambayeque, Peru July 4, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/GUADALUPE PARDO)Pottery found from the Inca culture are seen at Huaca de las Abejas in Tucume Archaeological Complex in Lambayeque, Peru July 4, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/GUADALUPE PARDO)

“Some of the sites, specifically in northern Peru, used a different recipe for black, using iron- and calcium-rich minerals, before the Wari arrived, but after the Wari took over, they switched to the manganese-based recipes,” explained Ynoñán.

Ynoñán also said that people switched to this manganese-based recipe upon joining the Wari empire. This might have suggested some kind quality-control over pottery and has made it easier for researchers to measure Wari influence.

Ynoñán suggested that the potteries’ "color black is related to the ancestors, to the night, to the passage of time. In Wari times, the color was likely important for imposing a specific Wari ideology to the communities they conquered.”



Tags archaeology history peru Empire
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by