Netanyahu's Likud votes to approve 'softening' of judicial reform

MK Simcha Rothman's new proposal, dubbed a 'softening' of the judicial reform, passed its first vote among the Likud party on Monday night, according to a statement from the Likud Party.

The new law would enable the coalition to appoint two High Court justices per Knesset term without the approval of the opposition, does not solve the "essential [legal] problems" that existed in the previous proposal regarding "politicization of the courts" and damaging the courts' independence and the concept of separation of government branches, deputy attonrey-general Avital Sompolinsky said during a committee session on Monday morning.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.