Eastern Orthodox Church could set up in Lithuania to rival Russian church

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 11:18

The leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church said on Tuesday he will work with Lithuania's government to potentially establish a new branch in the Baltic nation to ensure that believers would no longer be under the sole supervision of Moscow.

"Today a new perspective opens before us along with the possibility to work together for the establishment of (a branch) of the Ecumenical Patriarchate (of Constantinople) in Lithuania," Patriarch Bartholomew told reporters in Vilnius.

Lithuania's government said some of the country's Orthodox believers, including Ukrainian refugees, object to the current organization, which is a unit of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Kinneret water level rises by 2.5 cm in one day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 11:02 AM
Israel committed to status quo, Foreign Ministry assures ambassadors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 10:37 AM
Russia flies two strategic missile carriers over Sea of Japan
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 10:22 AM
Break the Wave: 16 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 08:38 AM
IDF arrests two Palestinians who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 08:03 AM
US: Smotrich's comments 'offensive,' Palestinians have rich history
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 07:22 AM
Iran wants to develop nuclear energy with Russia, minister says
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 07:20 AM
Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil and gas swaps from Russia - RIA
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 05:27 AM
Japan's PM Kishida to visit Kyiv, meet with Ukraine President Zelensky
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 05:13 AM
S. Korea announces list of banned export items linked to North Korea
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 04:40 AM
Saudi Arabia releases US national from prison, says son
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 04:39 AM
Taiwan's capital Taipei hit by small earthquake
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 03:57 AM
South Korea's Yoon says time for Japan ties to go beyond the past
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 03:31 AM
Flight to Israel postponed after passengers received threatening message
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/21/2023 01:31 AM
Law of Combating Illegal Weapons approved in first reading in Knesset
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/21/2023 01:11 AM
