Rabbis call for public fasting on Wednesday, pause of judicial reform

A group of rabbis and religious organizations called on the Israeli public to join them in a day of public fasting on Wednesday in the hope of preventing a rift in the nation amid the government's proposed judicial reform.

The group is following the initiative by Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the Zohar rabbinical organization, and calls on the country's leaders to pause the legislation until after Independence Day, which is April 25.

They expressed their hope that the nation would spend the feast days together and that the break would create an opportunity for dialogue.