Defense Minister Gallant calls to stop judicial reform legislation

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday night made a dramatic declaration calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul long enough to more deeply engage in negotiations with other to reach a compromise.

Gallant said, “The breach within the nation has penetrated deep into the IDF and the defense establishment - this is a clear and major threat to the security of Israel…I will not allow this.”

He also called on the opposition to stop IDF reservist strikes and protests against the government during any new negotiations.

The defense minister said, “I have risked and will risk my life,” for Israel, but “The dangers around us are large. Iran is close to nuclear military capability than ever. The Palestinian arena is also burning.”

“The IDF is a great army…along with the partner security forces,” but that due to fights over the judicial overhaul, in recent weeks, “Something fell apart,” he said.

SECURITY COOPERATION with the Palestinian Authority has been kept afloat by former defense minister Benny Gantz (left) and the current minister, Yoav Gallant, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Gallant explained, “I hear the voices from the [military] field and I am worried. What is happening to Israeli society does not pass over IDF. I see the strength of our forces being weakened.”

He said he is committed to the Likud’s values, ‘but Israel is above everything.”

Further, he said, “We need a change in the judiciary. The balance between the branches needs a new balance, which will strengthen public faith. But massive changes must be done with dialogue.”

This past Thursday, Gallant had been expected to make a declaration against the judicial reform but canceled the speech after a meeting with Netanyahu.

However, it appears that Gallant saw that Netanyahu’s speech did not calm the country’s temperament and fix the growing trend of IDF reservists threatening to strike and not show up for their training.

Lapid welcomes Gallant's statement

"Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is leading a courageous and essential step for the security of the State of Israel," said opposition leader Yair Lapid. "The judicial overhaul strongly harms national security, and it is his job and responsibility to stop the dangerous deterioration.

"This is the moment of truth. I call on the government - stop everything. Don't try to pass the change to the judicial selection committee or the Deri Law, and let's negotiate at the presidential residence."