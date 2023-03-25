The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Minister Gallant calls to stop judicial reform legislation

Gallant also called on the opposition to stop IDF reservist strikes and protests against the government during any new negotiations.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 20:53

Updated: MARCH 25, 2023 21:09
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday night made a dramatic declaration calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul long enough to more deeply engage in negotiations with other to reach a compromise.

Gallant said, “The breach within the nation has penetrated deep into the IDF and the defense establishment - this is a clear and major threat to the security of Israel…I will not allow this.”

He also called on the opposition to stop IDF reservist strikes and protests against the government during any new negotiations.

The defense minister said, “I have risked and will risk my life,” for Israel, but “The dangers around us are large. Iran is close to nuclear military capability than ever. The Palestinian arena is also burning.”

“The IDF is a great army…along with the partner security forces,” but that due to fights over the judicial overhaul, in recent weeks, “Something fell apart,” he said.

SECURITY COOPERATION with the Palestinian Authority has been kept afloat by former defense minister Benny Gantz (left) and the current minister, Yoav Gallant, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) SECURITY COOPERATION with the Palestinian Authority has been kept afloat by former defense minister Benny Gantz (left) and the current minister, Yoav Gallant, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Gallant explained, “I hear the voices from the [military] field and I am worried. What is happening to Israeli society does not pass over IDF. I see the strength of our forces being weakened.”

He said he is committed to the Likud’s values, ‘but Israel is above everything.”

Further, he said, “We need a change in the judiciary. The balance between the branches needs a new balance, which will strengthen public faith. But massive changes must be done with dialogue.”

This past Thursday, Gallant had been expected to make a declaration against the judicial reform but canceled the speech after a meeting with Netanyahu.

However, it appears that Gallant saw that Netanyahu’s speech did not calm the country’s temperament and fix the growing trend of IDF reservists threatening to strike and not show up for their training.

Lapid welcomes Gallant's statement

"Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is leading a courageous and essential step for the security of the State of Israel," said opposition leader Yair Lapid. "The judicial overhaul strongly harms national security, and it is his job and responsibility to stop the dangerous deterioration.

"This is the moment of truth. I call on the government - stop everything. Don't try to pass the change to the judicial selection committee or the Deri Law, and let's negotiate at the presidential residence."



Tags Israel Defense Ministry government Yoav Gallant Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by