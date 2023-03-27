Discussions in the Prime Minister's Office about a possible stop of the judicial reform legislation were held in a meeting on Sunday evening and went on into Monday morning.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich participated in the meeting.

According to Likud sources, Dermer and Kisch advised the Prime Minister to stop the legislation. However, Justice Minister Yariv Levin continues to try to convince Netanyahu to continue with the legislation and threatens to resign from the government.

A meeting of the leaders of the coalition parties is expected to take place in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday morning, according to Ynet.