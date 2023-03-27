The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
White House's Kirby says Biden has shared concerns with Netanyahu

"All of that concern comes from ... a place of respect and friendship and admiration for the Israeli people, for Israel as a country and for Israel's democracy," Kirby said.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 19:44

Updated: MARCH 27, 2023 20:55
US President Joe Biden with Israeli opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on July 14, 2022 (photo credit: RAANAN COHEN/MAARIV)
US President Joe Biden with Israeli opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on July 14, 2022
(photo credit: RAANAN COHEN/MAARIV)

The United States remains concerned about the situation in Israel and President Joe Biden has shared his concerns about a proposed judicial overhaul directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said on Monday.

"We remain concerned by the recent developments," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, calling for compromise.

Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul until next month amid fears that the country's worst national crisis in years could fracture his coalition or escalate into violence.

Kirby declined to comment specifically on the delay.

"We're watching this as closely as we can," Kirby said. "We've been very clear privately, of course, with Israeli leaders as well as publicly about our concerns ... over developments here in the last 48 hours and again, strongly urge Israeli leaders to compromise."

Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Mounted police officers confront judicial reform demonstrators in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Kirby noted that Israel had been invited to a US-organized Summit for Democracy later this week.

Kirby said Biden has been "very forthright" with Netanyahu about his concerns. Asked if Biden was worried that Israel would devolve into civil war, Kirby said he was not.

He said US concerns about the judicial reform legislation were that it would "fly in the face" of the principle of having checks and balances in government.

"All of that concern comes from ... a place of respect and friendship and admiration for the Israeli people, for Israel as a country and for Israel's democracy," Kirby said.

International concerns over Israel's future

 British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomed Israel's decision to pause legislation to reform its judiciary, as he emphasised the importance of "a robust system of checks and balances."

"The UK welcomes the decision today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary," Cleverly said in a statement after Netanyahu delayed the decision until next month amid widespread protests.

"It is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that (UK-Israel) relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved."



