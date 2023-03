The order to cancel the tax on sweet soft drinks will be submitted to the government for approval on Tuesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced.

"Ahead of Passover, we are lowering the tax on sweet drinks. This is a significant cost reduction in the public's shopping basket. At the same time, I agreed with the Health Ministry on establishing a joint team to examine encouraging the consumption of healthy food and reducing the consumption of sugar," Smotrich said.