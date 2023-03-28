UAE recognizes Israeli driver's licenses in times for Passover

Israeli driver's licenses will now be recognized in the United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday ahead of the Passover holiday.

The move follows a signed memorandum of understanding between Israel and the UAE to recognize driver's licenses for tourists and long-term residents.

In addition, it will also make it easier to convert driver's licenses.

"Especially in the run-up to Passover, this move of mutual recognition for driver's licenses will make it much easier for tourists, save bureaucracy and is further evidence of the warm relations between the countries." Eli Cohen

Making Israeli travel to the UAE much easier

"The UAE is among the top five favorite destinations of Israeli tourists," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

