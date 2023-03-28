The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UAE recognizes Israeli driver's licenses in times for Passover

The move follows a signed memorandum of understanding between Israel and the UAE to recognize driver's licenses for tourists and long-term residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 16:46

Updated: MARCH 28, 2023 17:02
Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

Israeli driver's licenses will now be recognized in the United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday ahead of the Passover holiday.

In addition, it will also make it easier to convert driver's licenses.

"Especially in the run-up to Passover, this move of mutual recognition for driver's licenses will make it much easier for tourists, save bureaucracy and is further evidence of the warm relations between the countries."

Eli Cohen

Making Israeli travel to the UAE much easier

"The UAE is among the top five favorite destinations of Israeli tourists," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"Especially in the run-up to Passover, this move of mutual recognition for driver's licenses will make it much easier for tourists, save bureaucracy and is further evidence of the warm relations between the countries."



