BREAKING NEWS

US has not seen signs Russia is closer to using tactical nuclear weapons -White House

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 20:50

The United States has not seen any indications that Vladimir Putin is getting closer to using tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine, just days after the Russian leader said he was moving such weapons into Belarus.

"We're watching this as best we can. We haven't seen any movement by Mr. Putin to act on what he pledged he would do," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters about Putin's statement on Belarus.

"And we haven't seen any indications that Mr. Putin is leaning towards or getting closer to or indicating any preparations for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine."

Judge rules Pence must testify about Trump conversations before Jan. 6
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 08:29 PM
Israel must declare La Familia, Lehava terrorist orgs - Merav Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:55 PM
Israel Police arrest right-wing teen for attacking Arab cab driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:19 PM
Bahrain summons Iraq's Charge d'Affairs for violating diplomatic norms
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 06:14 PM
IDF, Palestinians clash in West Bank near Ariel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:54 PM
Tel Aviv Light Rail's Red Line to open May 15 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:38 PM
Israel passes law letting US access police fingerprint database for visa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:27 PM
Jerusalem man charged for planning terror attack over TikTok, Telegram
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:27 PM
Israelis to protest against Ben-Gvir's National Guard on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:06 PM
US sanctions two Lebanese nationals linked to Syria drug trafficking
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 03:49 PM
US, UK sanction Syrian leader Assad's cousins, others over drug trade
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 03:33 PM
Defense Minister Gallant attends meeting with PM Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 03:00 PM
Russian TOR-M2 anti-air system destroyed by Ukrainian drone
By MICHAEL STARR
03/28/2023 01:15 PM
Hundreds of hi-tech workers protest in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 01:12 PM
Shelter worker arrested for allegedly breaking child's finger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 11:26 AM
