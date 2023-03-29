Israel will join US Visa Waiver Program from September - Netanyahu

Israel will join the US Visa Waiver Program in September 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday morning.

The waiver program will allow Israelis to travel to the US visa-free, which is not currently possible.

Netanyahu's announcement came shortly after the Knesset approved the second and third readings of a bill allowing for the collection and examination of passenger data from those entering or leaving Israel.

The bill requires airlines to provide personal information of those traveling in or out of Israel, as well as of those passing through the country.

"Today we brought important news to the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said following the approval of the legislation in Knesset. "As promised, the legislative requirements for obtaining a US visa exemption have been successfully completed.

"In the coming months, we will fulfill the additional requirements, and in September 2023, the State of Israel is expected to enter the list of visa-exempt countries for the USA."

This is a developing story.