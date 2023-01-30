Israel has passed its most important hurdle for eligibility for the US visa waiver program and has hit the 3% or less mark when it comes to the American refusal of its requests for non-immigrant visas.

The United States released the 3% figure when it published its global list of visa refusal rates on Monday morning.

“I thank the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for his support and leadership in granting visa exemptions to Israelis." Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

It issued a cautionary note to Israel, however, that this was just the first step in a complex process which must be completed by the end of September.

“Entry into the Visa Waiver Program is a complex and laborious process. Being below the 3% non-immigrant visa refusal rate is just one of the many steps that Israel must undertake to join the program,” the US said.

Important progress on the visa waiver program - watch this video for more information. For US passports, “Blue is blue.” pic.twitter.com/1FqaJu5b7D — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) January 30, 2023

What are the next steps Israel must take?

It clarified that Israel’s Knesset must approve three laws to allow for the program to be operational. After that Israel will have to put in place a list of technical requirements.

These are specific to data sharing and traveler screening, including information systems that have to be developed, then implemented and tested.

The US emphasized, however, that one of the most important elements for Israeli eligibility into the program is “equal treatment and freedom of travel for all US citizens regardless of national origin, religion, or ethnicity, including Palestinian Americans, seeking to enter or transit through Israel.”

This means, the US said, “that any person who has US citizenship and holds an American passport will be able to fly to Israel on short term visits of less than 90 days, including travel to and out of the West Bank through Ben Gurion Airport.”

Israel at present bans most Palestinian travel through Ben-Gurion for security reasons, even in cases where the Palestinians hold US passports. It’s expected that this will be the most significant stumbling block for Israel.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen enthusiastic welcomed the report stating "This is good news for all citizens of Israel!”

He speculated that Israel would be able to meet other requirements predicting that 2023 will be the year that Israeli will be able to start visiting the US without “the need to obtain a visa from the American Embassy.

“I thank the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for his support and leadership in granting visa exemptions to Israelis,” Cohen said.

News of the Israeli eligibility for the visa waiver program was publicized just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to land in Jerusalem for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

This is a developing story.