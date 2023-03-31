The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran is a danger to the world - Israeli FM to Greek, Cypriot FMs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 14:15

Iran is a danger to the world and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) must be declared a terrorist organization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a meeting with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts.

"Iran is a danger to the world. Iranian terrorism hurts the Middle East, Ukraine, Europe and more," Cohen said. "I asked my friends, the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus, to act to declare the IRGC as a terrorist organization in the European Union."

This comes after Israel and Greece foiled an attempted Iranian terrorist attack targeting Israelis and Jews in Athens.

Fourteen miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 02:06 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 01:55 PM
Kremlin says Trump indictment is internal US matter
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:51 PM
Russia's Lavrov to present new foreign policy concept to Putin on Friday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:50 PM
IDF: Israel's West Bank, Gaza crossings to close for Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 12:35 PM
Russia expels Estonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:19 PM
Israeli bus falls into ditch near Katzrin, 15 lightly injured
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/31/2023 12:14 PM
Finland will formally join NATO in coming days -Stoltenberg
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 11:37 AM
Israel Police arrest Palestinian driving car stolen from elderly couple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 09:41 AM
Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 09:40 AM
Taiwan says nine Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 09:01 AM
35 dead, 16 hurt in India stepwell accident
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:38 AM
Japan bans steel, aircraft exports to Russia in latest sanctions on war
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:56 AM
Trump faces more than 30 counts over business fraud in indictment
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 03:51 AM
