Iran is a danger to the world - Israeli FM to Greek, Cypriot FMs

Iran is a danger to the world and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) must be declared a terrorist organization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a meeting with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts.

"Iran is a danger to the world. Iranian terrorism hurts the Middle East, Ukraine, Europe and more," Cohen said. "I asked my friends, the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus, to act to declare the IRGC as a terrorist organization in the European Union."

This comes after Israel and Greece foiled an attempted Iranian terrorist attack targeting Israelis and Jews in Athens.