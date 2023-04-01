The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'Kahane lives' graffitied on window of Tel Aviv LGBTQ+ Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 19:33

Updated: APRIL 1, 2023 20:16
The message "Kahane lives" was found sprayed onto a wall of an LGBTQ+ center in Tel Aviv on April 1, 2023. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The far-right slogan "Kahane lives" was graffitied on a window and a wall of the Tel Aviv LGBTQ+ Center on Alof Albert Mandler Street, police reported on Saturday afternoon. 

The slogan refers to Meir Kahane, the convicted Jewish terrorist and founder of the outlawed Kach political party.

Aguda's response

The Aguda for LGBTQ+ rights in Israel stated that the incident is a "resounding warning for the next case of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. LGBT-phobia is already rampant and we see it in the streets.

"We saw a large increase in LGBT-phobia in the public space and in demonstrations with many people having faced curses, spitting, threats, burning of pride flags and even physical violence," the organization continued.

"It is the government's duty to condemn this hatred and to act before it is too late to ensure full personal security for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Rabbi Meir Kahane, leader of the ''Kach'' movement, speaking against terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, May 8, 1984 (credit: NATI HARNIK/GPO)Rabbi Meir Kahane, leader of the ''Kach'' movement, speaking against terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, May 8, 1984 (credit: NATI HARNIK/GPO)

Aguda for LGBTQ+ Rights in Israel

A police investigation has been opened into the incident.

This is a developing story.



