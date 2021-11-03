The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv LGBTQ+ center gears up for 'equality for all' event

As part of the ceremony, members of the community will be able to donate blood, following the lifting of the ban on blood donations from gay men earlier this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 01:29
Israeli flag and rainbow flag being waved at Tel Aviv Pride Parade, June 25 2021 (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
Israeli flag and rainbow flag being waved at Tel Aviv Pride Parade, June 25 2021
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
To recognize the various achievements benefitting the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, the Tel Aviv Municipal LGBTQ+ Community Center will hold an "Equality for All" event on Friday. 
As part of the ceremony, in partnership with Magen David Adom, members of the community will be able to donate blood, following the lifting of the ban on blood donations from gay men earlier this year
The Municipal Center also noted that same-sex couples will be able to register as cohabitating partners within the municipality, a first in Israel and the Middle East. 
The event will  also feature leading drag performers, a DJ and performances by Israeli stars Zehava Ben, Chen Aharoni, Rona Kenan and Riki Ben Ari. 
Zehava BenZehava Ben
Tel Aviv-Yafo City Council member Itai Pinkas, in charge of the LGBTQ+ community and center portfolios said he is looking forward to donating blood at the event.
"A proud minister of health eliminating a longstanding discrimination between kinds of blood, the passing of the new surrogacy law by the supreme court, the opening of registration as cohabitating partners with over a million Israeli's that live in localities that now allow it, progress on parenting for same-sex couples, and of course a government that has our best interest at heart," he said. 
Director of the LGBTQ+ Center Ruby Magen added that the center and their work throughout the year symbolizes the  commitment the municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo has towards the LGBTQ+ community and towards equal rights for all citizens.
"2021 is an exciting year due to the basic rights we have finally received and the multi-million New Israeli Shekels funding going towards the new Gan Me'ir LGBTQ+ center. I invite everyone to come and join the festivities, marking the future - an equal and just Israeli society," Magen said. 


Tags Tel Aviv Equality LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by