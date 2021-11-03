Tel Aviv LGBTQ+ center gears up for 'equality for all' event

To recognize the various achievements benefitting the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, the Tel Aviv Municipal LGBTQ+ Community Center will hold an "Equality for All" event on Friday.

The Municipal Center also noted that same-sex couples will be able to register as cohabitating partners within the municipality, a first in Israel and the Middle East.

The event will also feature leading drag performers, a DJ and performances by Israeli stars Zehava Ben, Chen Aharoni, Rona Kenan and Riki Ben Ari.

Tel Aviv-Yafo City Council member Itai Pinkas, in charge of the LGBTQ+ community and center portfolios said he is looking forward to donating blood at the event.

"A proud minister of health eliminating a longstanding discrimination between kinds of blood, the passing of the new surrogacy law by the supreme court, the opening of registration as cohabitating partners with over a million Israeli's that live in localities that now allow it, progress on parenting for same-sex couples, and of course a government that has our best interest at heart," he said.

Director of the LGBTQ+ Center Ruby Magen added that the center and their work throughout the year symbolizes the commitment the municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo has towards the LGBTQ+ community and towards equal rights for all citizens.

"2021 is an exciting year due to the basic rights we have finally received and the multi-million New Israeli Shekels funding going towards the new Gan Me'ir LGBTQ+ center. I invite everyone to come and join the festivities, marking the future - an equal and just Israeli society," Magen said.