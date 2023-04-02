Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin concedes election defeat

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the ruling Social Democratic Party conceded defeat on Sunday in a close-fought election for parliament.

Finland's right-wing opposition National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory in the Nordic country's tightly-fought parliamentary election.

"We got the biggest mandate," Orpo said in a speech to followers.

With 93.4% of the votes counted, his party looked set to get the most seats in parliament, 48 out of 200 in total, and with 20.5% support among votes cast, justice ministry election data showed.