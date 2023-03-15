The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

EU foreign policy chief barred from officially visiting Israel, official says

Borrell is not barred from the country but the Foreign Ministry does not intend to host him for an official visit in light of the article that he published in Project Syndicate last week.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 14:53

Updated: MARCH 15, 2023 14:58
Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday (photo credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)
Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday
(photo credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)

Israel will not allow European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to make an official visit to the country, to protest his comments equating victims of Palestinian terror with those killed by the IDF.

The comments are “outrageous,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, confirming a report first published on Army Radio Wednesday morning.

Borrell is not barred from the country but the Foreign Ministry does not intend to host him for an official visit in light of the article that he published in Project Syndicate last week.

Ongoing EU-Israel relations and Brussels' views on the Palestinian conflict

Israel and the EU have a close trading partnership, with the Jewish state often given the same access to many EU programs and research projects as granted to member states.

The EU governing body in Brussels, however, has long had a tense relationship with Israel given their policy differences concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions over that conflict, particularly about Israeli settlement activity prevented the EU-Israel Association Council from convening for a decade. It was revived by former prime minster Yair Lapid in October 2022 after he affirmed Israel’s commitment to a two-state resolution to the conflict at the UN General Assembly in September.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron) European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

President Isaac Herzog visited Brussels in January and addressed the European Parliament.

But tensions have quickly flared since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December with the EU failing to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) as a terror entity when its foreign ministers met in Brussels in February.

The EU has also been outspoken over the new government's policies about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as its judicial overhaul program with the 27-member bloc fears could weaken Israeli democracy. The European Parliament held a debate on the matter on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had spoken with Borrell before the parliamentary debate and asked not to hold him. At the start of the debate Borrell replayed positions of the conversation to the parliament, explaining that he did not control the parliament but that given the prominence democracy played in the relationship, its concern was understandable.

A European official said that Israel had not notified Brussels of its position regarding a visit by Borrell, noting that high-level Israeli officials including had visited Brussels in the past and participated in an informal meeting of the foreign ministers.



Tags European Union Foreign Ministry Palestinians diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict Josep Borrell Fontelles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by