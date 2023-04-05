The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Two Iron Dome missiles fired over northern Israel were 'false alarm' - IDF

Blasts were heard across northern Israel following the firing of two Iron Dome missiles over the Upper Galilee region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 15:12

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 16:15
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The IDF confirmed that two missiles were fired by its Iron Dome air defense system over the skies of Israel's Upper Galilee region on Wednesday afternoon, with the Israeli military saying the incident was a false alarm.

Blasts were heard across northern Israel following the firing of Iron Dome missiles, Israeli media reported citing local residents.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was touring a southern Israel Iron Dome battery at the time of the blasts, said on Wednesday that "IDF soldiers are on guard and prepared to protect Israeli citizens on Passover eve and throughout the entire holiday."

"We will strike anyone who tries to harm us...they will pay a heavy toll that will make them regret every action taken against Israeli civilians and security forces," Gallant added.

The defense minister held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, as well as Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and other key security and intelligence figures.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen during a situational assessment at a southern Israel Iron Dome battery on April 5, 2023 (credit: ELAD MALKA/DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen during a situational assessment at a southern Israel Iron Dome battery on April 5, 2023 (credit: ELAD MALKA/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Security incidents in North amid Temple Mount tensions, Gaza rockets

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that an Iranian drone invaded Israeli airspace from Syria and was brought down.

It also said it was shot down using special physical electronic means.

The incident also comes amid heightened tensions on Temple Mount amid Ramadan and Passover, as well as IAF airstrikes in Gaza, carried out due to a barrage of rockets sent at southern Israel early on Wednesday morning.



Tags Israel IDF Temple Mount Iron Dome Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by