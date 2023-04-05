The IDF confirmed that two missiles were fired by its Iron Dome air defense system over the skies of Israel's Upper Galilee region on Wednesday afternoon, with the Israeli military saying the incident was a false alarm.

Blasts were heard across northern Israel following the firing of Iron Dome missiles, Israeli media reported citing local residents.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was touring a southern Israel Iron Dome battery at the time of the blasts, said on Wednesday that "IDF soldiers are on guard and prepared to protect Israeli citizens on Passover eve and throughout the entire holiday."

"We will strike anyone who tries to harm us...they will pay a heavy toll that will make them regret every action taken against Israeli civilians and security forces," Gallant added.

The defense minister held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, as well as Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and other key security and intelligence figures.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen during a situational assessment at a southern Israel Iron Dome battery on April 5, 2023 (credit: ELAD MALKA/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Security incidents in North amid Temple Mount tensions, Gaza rockets

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that an Iranian drone invaded Israeli airspace from Syria and was brought down.

It also said it was shot down using special physical electronic means.

The incident also comes amid heightened tensions on Temple Mount amid Ramadan and Passover, as well as IAF airstrikes in Gaza, carried out due to a barrage of rockets sent at southern Israel early on Wednesday morning.