Joe Biden, leaders across the world wish Jews a happy Passover

Leaders from across the globe have shared their message to the Jewish people - Happy Passover!

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 19:38

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 20:40
US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, April 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

United States President Joe Biden wished the global Jewish community a Happy Passover in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

He tweeted, "tonight, Jewish communities in the United States and around the world will gather around the Seder table to celebrate Passover. To all those observing this Festival of Freedom, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Passover. Chag Sameach!"

reflecting on the relevance of Passover, Biden later tweeted "Passover is more than just a recounting of the past, it's also a cautionary tale of our future. As antisemitism is rising to record levels across our nation, I want the Jewish community to know: I stand with you. America stands with you. We will not be silent.

"Passover is more than just a recounting of the past, it's also a cautionary tale of our future. As antisemitism is rising to record levels across our nation, I want the Jewish community to know: I stand with you."

I stand with you.America stands with you.We will not be silent. https://t.co/r3WVAW9FGX

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2023

Australian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, "To all Jewish Australians celebrating Passover from tonight, Chag Pesach Sameach. Passover is a powerful inspiration and a reminder of the courage, strength and resilience of the Jewish people. As you gather around the Seder table, I wish you a happy Passover."

Ukraine

Ukraine's President Zelensky Tweeted, "Greetings to the Jews around the world on the occasion of the bright holiday of Passover! Let goodness fill our homes, and peace reign in our lands and hearts. Harmony to all who celebrate Passover today! Chag Pesach Sameach!"

The Embassy of Russia in Israel

The Russian embassy tweeted, "Embassy of Russia in Israel wishes you a Happy Passover!"

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted, "Chag Pesach Sameach to Jewish communities here in the UK and around the world celebrating Passover."

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Israel

The UAE's Israeli embassy tweeted, "Happy Passover from the #UAE Embassy in #Tel_Aviv! We wish the people of #Israel a holiday of peace, freedom and happiness. #UAEinIsrael."



