Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, passes away at 103

"It is with sorrow and with hope that we here disclose the deliberate slaughter of more than a million innocent and defenseless men, women, and children," said 27-year-old Ben Ferencz in his opening statements as Chief Prosecutor during the ninth Nuremberg trial -the Einsatzgruppen trial- in 1947.

Benjamin Berell Ferencz (known as Ben) passed away on Friday at the age of 103.

"Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes," wrote the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) in a Saturday tweet. "We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz—the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor. At age 27, with no prior trial experience, he secured guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis."

Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz—the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor. At age 27, with no prior trial experience, he secured guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis. — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) April 8, 2023

Ferencz was born in the Transylvania region of Hungary (territory that is now in Romania) in 1920 to Jewish parents and moved to America with his family as an infant, according to Ferencz's own website, benferencz.org. The

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943, he joined the US Army and fought, according to his website, in most of the major European campaigns. According to a statement from the World Jewish Congress, he was witness to the horrors of newly-liberated concentration camps. At Buchenwald, he told the WJC, “I saw crematoria still going. The bodies starved, lying dying, on the ground. I've seen the horrors of war more than can be adequately described.”

Attorneys Bergold and Aschenauer with Prosecutor Ferencz at the Einsatzgruppen Trial (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

He initially joined an anti-aircraft artillery battalion, according to the USHMM, but was transferred to the war crimes investigation branch of the US Army as the war came to a close.

Shortly after the war ended in 1945, Ferencz was tapped to be a prosecutor for the Nuremberg war crimes trials. He became Chief Prosecutor for the United States in The Einsatzgruppen Case, in which 22 defendants were charged with murdering over a million people.

At 27 years old, Einsatzgruppen was his first case worked as a lawyer. He led the prosecution of 22 members of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary death squads, the Einsatzgruppen (the original number was 24 - one was declared too sick to stand trial and the other took his own life). According to the USHMM, during the entire five-month-long trial, Ferencz called no witnesses. He built his case on the SS's own reports of Einsatzgruppen mass shootings.

"Their own reports will show that the slaughter committed by these defendants was dictated, not by military necessity, but by that supreme perversion of thought, the Nazi theory of the master race," said Ferencz in his opening statements.

Ferencz was able to present the entirety of his case in just two court sessions. The remainder of the trial was dedicated to the defendants' arguments.

The former SS commanders were indicted on three charges: crimes against humanity, war crimes, and membership in organizations declared criminal by the International Military Tribunal. All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges but were found guilty nonetheless. Of the 22, twenty were found guilty of all three charges and the remaining two were only found guilty of being SS members.

14 of them were sentenced to death, two were sentenced to life in prison, and five received 10-20 years in prison. One was released with time served, according to the USHMM Holocaust Encyclopedia.

Life after the Nuremberg trials

"I am deeply sad and truly sorry to report that Benjamin Ferencz died last evening, April 7, 2023, at his apartment in Boynton Beach, Florida," wrote Prof. John Q. Barrett, a scholar specializing in the Nuremberg trials. "Ben officially was age 103—or, as he preferred to put it, he was 104, i.e., in his 104th year."

For the rest of his life after Nuremberg, Ferencz was a lawyer for Holocaust survivors, wrote Prof. Barrett. He was also a law teacher, a writer, and a world-renowned lecturer among many other things. Barrett emphasized that Ferenzc, above all, was an advocate for "peace through law, and a moral exemplar to millions."

“Nuremberg taught me that creating a world of tolerance and compassion would be a long and arduous task," Ferencz said of his debut prosecutorial work, according to the WJC. “And I also learned that if we did not devote ourselves to developing effective world law, the same cruel mentality that made the Holocaust possible might one day destroy the entire human race.”