The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia - officials

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 09:26

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 09:39

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

Building collapses in Marseille, at least six injured
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 11:32 AM
Gaza, West Bank closures to continue throughout Passover, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 10:34 AM
Saudi, Omani delegates arrive in Sanaa to hold talks with Houthi leader
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:42 AM
China military continuing drills around Taiwan, encircling island
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:08 AM
Netanyahu, Lapid to meet for security briefing on Sunday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 08:05 AM
Six injured in Jerusalem shooting, not terror-related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 12:21 AM
PM Netanyahu invites Yair Lapid for security briefing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:38 PM
Elderly woman drowns off coast of Bat Yam, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 08:22 PM
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 03:51 PM
Reported ramming in Jerusalem was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:40 AM
University of Oklahoma campus deemed safe after 'active shooter' report
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 06:05 AM
Two Palestinians shot after shooting at IDF post in West Bank
By Walla!
04/08/2023 06:03 AM
Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 11:40 PM
US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab - WSJ
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 06:29 PM
Nine-year-old girl killed as tree falls in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2023 04:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by