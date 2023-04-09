British-Israeli terror victims Maia, Rina Dee laid to rest

Hundreds of Israelis gathered at the Kfar Etzion cemetery on Sunday for the funeral of British-Israeli sisters Maia and Rina Dee, who were killed in a terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Friday.

Residents of the Efrat settlement in the West Bank lined up outside the Dee family's home with flags ahead of the funeral.

Maia, age 20, and Rina, age 15, were both killed on the spot in the shooting near Hamra junction. Their mother, Lea, 48, is still in critical condition at the time of writing.

The attack on Road 57 near Hamra junction was initially reported as a traffic accident, but an initial investigation found that the terrorists fired at the Efrat family’s vehicle, causing it to veer to the shoulder and crash. They then fired again at the car to ensure that they had hit those inside.

This is a developing story.