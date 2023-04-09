The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
British-Israeli terror victims Maia, Rina Dee laid to rest



By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 16:54

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 17:28
Family and friends gather outside the house of Maia and Rina Dee, ahead of their funeral in Efrat on April 09, 2023. The 2 sisters were killed 2 days ago in a terror attack in the Jordan valley. Their mother, injured in the attack, is still in critical condition. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Family and friends gather outside the house of Maia and Rina Dee, ahead of their funeral in Efrat on April 09, 2023. The 2 sisters were killed 2 days ago in a terror attack in the Jordan valley. Their mother, injured in the attack, is still in critical condition.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Hundreds of Israelis gathered at the Kfar Etzion cemetery on Sunday for the funeral of British-Israeli sisters Maia and Rina Dee, who were killed in a terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Friday.

Residents of the Efrat settlement in the West Bank lined up outside the Dee family's home with flags ahead of the funeral.

Maia, age 20, and Rina, age 15, were both killed on the spot in the shooting near Hamra junction. Their mother, Lea, 48, is still in critical condition at the time of writing.

The attack on Road 57 near Hamra junction was initially reported as a traffic accident, but an initial investigation found that the terrorists fired at the Efrat family’s vehicle, causing it to veer to the shoulder and crash. They then fired again at the car to ensure that they had hit those inside.

This is a developing story.



