Jordan Valley terror attack: Doctors fighting for Israeli woman's life

Israeli forces are hunting down the terrorist who committed the attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 17:48

Updated: APRIL 8, 2023 19:22
Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting attack scene, in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank April 7, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)
Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting attack scene, in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank April 7, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)

The mother of two Israeli sisters killed in the terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Friday is still in critical condition due to wounds sustained in the attack, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Reports cited Hadassah Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, as saying that medical staff is still fighting for the woman's life.

The two sisters' funeral is set to take place on Sunday, N12 reported.

The hunt for the terrorist who carried out the attack is still underway, with dozens of checkpoints having been set up in the Jericho area, Walla reported on Saturday.

After the terror attack in Tel Aviv on the same day

The other terror attack that occurred on the same day saw one person killed and seven others injured in a ramming attack in Tel Aviv. The murdered victim was Alessandro Parini, a tourist visiting the country from Italy. The terrorist who carried out the attack was Yosef Abu Jaber, who used to work as a janitor at a school in Kiryat Ono.

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will arrive at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center at around 7 p.m. on Saturday accompanied by the Italian Ambassador to Israel, Sergio Berbenti, to visit the injured from the terror attack the night before.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz sent a letter of condolence to Parini's family, stating that "on behalf of the government of Israel, we grieve with you for your loss. The gratuitous hatred of the extremists has no geographical boundaries, and does not differentiate between religion, race and nationality, between innocent citizens and tourists. May you know no more sorrow."

"The gratuitous hatred of the extremists has no geographical boundaries, and does not differentiate between religion, race and nationality, between innocent citizens and tourists."

Tourism Minister Haim Katz

Katz also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured tourists from Italy and Britain, who were evacuated to hospitals after the attack. 



