Israeli soccer star arrested in Greece for indecent acts on minor

An Israeli soccer player in his 30s, currently plying his trade in Greece, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in an Athens nightclub for allegedly committing indecent acts on a minor, Greek media reported citing local police.

The suspect was arrested in the Kolonaki district, in the Greek capital, following complaints made by a Belgian woman who was in a local nightclub along with the soccer player, as per local reports.

The suspect was also arrested for carrying illegal substances, police said.

The Israeli athlete was one of six arrested, alongside four Belgian nationals and a Greek suspect.

According to Israeli reports, the Greek suspect, also a soccer player, got into a violent altercation with the four Belgians, tourists in Greece, following the alleged acts committed by the Israeli.

Football / soccer ball (credit: INGIMAGE)

Israeli goalkeeper's contract terminated

Earlier on Tuesday, Volos Football Club, which plays in the Greek Super League, announced that the contract of Boris Klaiman, a Ukrainian-born Israeli international goalkeeper, was terminated.

The decision was made by the club's president, Achillea Beu, a statement said. No reason was given for the termination of Klaiman's contract.

This is a developing story.