The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

NPR to quit Twitter after being labeled as 'state-affiliated media'

NPR said on Wednesday Twitter refused its repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label of "state-affiliated media," now changed to "government-funded media."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 17:10

Updated: APRIL 12, 2023 18:34
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

National Public Radio (NPR) will no longer post content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a label by the social media platform that implies government involvement in the US organization's editorial content.

NPR said on Wednesday Twitter refused its repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label of "state-affiliated media," now changed to "government-funded media," which did not accurately capture its public media governance structure.

'Misleading label'

British broadcaster BBC has also objected to the latest label, saying it's misleading.

"If we continued tweeting, every post would carry that misleading label," NPR said.

Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

In an interview with BBC, Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk said earlier on Wednesday the company was trying to be "accurate" and looking into amending the label.

"Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible.. We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded' which I think is perhaps not too objectionable," Musk said.

NPR said it would remain on other social media platforms, and was reviewing whether it should expand to include emerging third-party platforms.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk also said in the interview that Twitter was "roughly breaking even" as many advertisers, who had paused spending on the micro blogging platform since its takeover last year, had returned.



Tags twitter NPR BBC Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by