Elon Musk calls Jewish US Army officer Alexander Vindman ‘puppet & puppeteer’

Musk's tweet—deliberately or not—evoked an antisemitic trope.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 01:32
Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Elon Musk on Monday called Jewish American retired US Army officer Lt.-Col. Alexander Vindman both a "puppet & puppeteer" in response to Vindman sharing a copypasta (copied and pasted text shared on the Internet) suggesting that Musk is "erratic" and too powerful now that he owns Twitter.

"Vindman is both puppet & puppeteer. Question is who pulls his strings … ?" Musk tweeted.

Musk's tweet was in response to a tweet by Tablet magazine Chief Technology Officer Noah Blum mocking the copypasta, which read "Kinda weird that @elonmusk gets to decide how like a half-billion people communicate. Way too much power for one erratic individual to wield, don't you think?"

Blum's tweet read: "BLEEP BLOOP KINDA WEIRD THAT @ELONMUSK GETS TO DECIDE HOW LIKE A HALF-BILLION PEOPLE COMMUNICATE BLEEP. WAY TOO MUCH POWER FOR ONE ERRATIC INDIVIDUAL TO WEILD, DON'T YOU THINK BLOOP?", implying that users who share the aforementioned copypasta are bots, or programmed to think a certain way.

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT)Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT)

Musk's tweet—deliberately or not—evoked an antisemitic trope that Jews are puppeteers who secretly wield power over various institutions or that they are puppets of the Israeli government.

Who is Lt.-Col. (ret.) Alexander Vindman?

Vindman was the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council; he rose to public prominence after testifying before Congress regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal, involving a quid pro quo that then-President Donald Trump allegedly offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Tags United States twitter diaspora jews diaspora social media social networking Elon Musk
