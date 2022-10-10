The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Alternative social media sites have strong hold on news consumption for a reason - study

The development of alternative social media channels continues to expose obstacles in reporting accuracy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 03:22
Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings (photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings
(photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)

Social media is a completely different world compared to recent years. With the extensive and growing list of new media platforms, the consumption of content - and the spread of false information - is changing extensively.

New technological advancements have pushed consumers into online communities that are comprised of other like-minded groups and individuals. This goes far beyond more established platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, because these groups turn to alternative social media when they believe their freedom of speech is limited on mainstream platforms.

In a recent study from the Pew Research Center, examined seven alternative social media sites – BitChute, Gab, Gettr, Parler, Rumble, Telegram and Truth Social – finding that 6% of Americans actively received from at least one of these sites.

About 65% of these news consumers feel comfortable having found a community of people there who share their views. However, this is where things get a little more sticky. 

This same study found that these sites are indicative of partisan division in the United States today. News consumers do not feel that they are seeing enough of their personal views portrayed in media, no matter of extreme, on either end of the political spectrum.

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

An overwhelming majority of those depending on one of these seven social media sites lean more toward the right wing on the American political scale - usually Republicans, or leaning toward the Republican Party. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the historically more-established site hosts Democrats.

Though there increased number of alternative sites, providing a channel for any number of keenly specific views has become more of a threat to the flow of accurate and factually-proven information. About half (54%) of the accounts present on these alternative social media sites identified strongly enough with their political affiliations that they listed it clearly on their profile.

Roughly one-quarter (26%) of users expressed more right-leaning political orientation. More specifically, these individuals outwardly expressed their support for former President Donald Trump.

The remaining users expressed views geared toward "pro-America" or patriotic views (21%), actively identify with a specific religious identity (21%), comments about freedom or liberty (7%), pro-gun or pro-Second Amendment sentiments (6%), or support the set of conspiracy theories known as QAnon (6%). Naturally, these users overlap in multiple areas of interest.

Here's how these platforms create grey areas in news-sharing

Many of these platforms use their beliefs that freedom of speech is restricted elsewhere. Many of these platforms promote freedom of speech, though many of the users turning to these unique channels have been previously banned from mainstream sites like Twitter for consistently posting misinformation, hate speech, and a slew of other possibilities.

Now, turning to these platforms will likely lead users to one of five areas of interest. The study concluded after an extensive probe into keywords just what topics were blowing up message boards more than others. Some of these include abortion, guns/gun control and shootings, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol (and related hearings), LGBTQ issues, and vaccines.

These platforms appear to largely serve as a space for those who vehemently disagree with ideas being discussed by the general public, on both ends of the political spectrum. It is on these platforms that users gain traction when spreading information with little-to-no real factual evidence.

Additionally, these platforms have become a space for widespread skepticism that has only grown more prominent through the growth of these channels. The belief that the 2020 US election was "stolen," concepts of microchips being placed in vaccines, and even conspiracy theories (with no clear understanding of how they began) all further developed on these platforms.

Though these platforms may not be reliable sources of information for the typical internet user, they have become breeding grounds for individuals who feel that they are missing a platform to discuss more extreme views. Alternative social media sites have become the catalyst of the flow of misinformation, catering to the specific needs of news consumers who would not typically go out of their way to check multiple sources for accuracy.



Tags republican social media Democrats extremism american politics research conspiracy theories usa QAnon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
3

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
4

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by