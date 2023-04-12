The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News said on Wednesday that he was imposing a sanction on the network and would very likely start an investigation into whether Fox's legal team had withheld evidence, the New York Times reported.

In sanctioning Fox, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis ruled that if Dominion now needed to do additional depositions or redo any already done that "Fox will do everything they can to make the person available, and it will be at a cost to Fox," according to the report.