Russia says Wagner Group seizes two more areas in Ukraine's Bakhmut

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 14:04

Updated: APRIL 15, 2023 15:31
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On the Donetsk direction, the fiercest fighting has been continuing in the city of Artyomovsk," the ministry said in a daily statement, referring to the settlement by its Soviet-era name.

"Wagner assault units successfully advanced, capturing two areas on the northern and southern outskirts of the city," it said.

The statement said Russian army paratroop units were supporting the claimed advance by holding back Ukrainian forces on the flanks.

"Wagner assault units successfully advanced, capturing two areas on the northern and southern outskirts of the city."

Russian Defense Ministry

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Attempts to take Bakhmut

Wagner has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer in what has been the longest and deadliest battle of the war for both sides. Its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has frequently complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.

Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday that Ukrainian troops had been forced to cede some territory in Bakhmut as Russia mounted a renewed assault there, with intense artillery fire over the previous two days.

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, has been Russia's main target in a winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.



