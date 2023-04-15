Explosion heard throughout Israel may be a meteor

An explosion was heard throughout Israel on Saturday afternoon, and the Israeli Astronomy Association said that it might be a meteor.

"We received a number of reports of an especially bright meteor that was spotted a short while ago in the center of the country in broad daylight," the association wrote on its Facebook page.

Just a day earlier, meteorites fell in Maine, and a local museum is offering $25,000 to anyone who can bring it a piece of one of the space rocks.

What's the difference between a meteor and a meteorite?

NASA explains that the difference between a meteor and a meteorite is in the rock's ability to survive its entry into Earth's atmosphere.

When a meteor enters the atmosphere, it tends to burn up, creating a bright flash that people call shooting stars. If the meteor survives the trip and lands on Earth, it becomes a meteorite.