Israel's first space telescope set to launch in 2026

The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will launch Israel’s first space telescope – the Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) into high-Earth orbit in three years as part of a newly signed partnership between it and Israel’s Innovation, Science and Technology Ministry.

ULTRASAT, a premier project of the ministry’s Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, is expected to transform scientists’ ability to detect and analyze transient events in the universe such as neutron star mergers and supernova explosions.

According to the agreement, NASA enters as a partner in ULTRASAT and will provide the launch opportunity – the Flight Payload Adapter – and other launch-related responsibilities. NASA will also have a partnership in the ULTRASAT Science program. ISA will deliver the completed observatory for launch to the Kennedy Space Center, and the observatory will eventually remain in a geostationary orbit.

Nasa Executive delegation meets with the ULTRASAT team at the Weizmann Institute of Science, January 2023. (credit: COURTESY WEITZMAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

An never-before-seen scope

ULTRASAT’s unprecedented field of view of 204 square degrees represents a 100-fold leap in the extra-galactic volume accessible to scientists for the discovery of transient sources, compared to observatories on Earth. In addition, it will measure ultraviolet (UV) light that can’t be measured from Earth and supply the scientific community with real-time alerts on transient events.

The combination of these unique capabilities will make it possible for scientists to observe the universe as never before, shedding light on some basic questions such as the origin of heavy elements in nature and the impact of giant black holes on their environments. It will enhance research on a wide variety of astronomical subjects, including supernovae, variable and flare stars, active galaxies, the source of gravitational waves and accretion of stars by massive back holes, the ISA team said.

ISA director Uri Oron explained that “groundbreaking science calls for cutting-edge technology. Our requirements from ULTRASAT, such as a wide field of view, advanced ultraviolet sensitivity and real-time data control and transfer are at the forefront of technological developments. Israel’s space industry can deliver these capabilities. We are proud of cooperation with NASA as a direct example of the strong partnership between the agencies, and of the Israeli space industry's technological effort involved in the development of the telescope.”

Dr. Mark Clampin, director of NASA Headquarters Astrophysics Division, added: “We are proud to join this partnership, an international effort that will help us better understand the mysteries of the hot, transient universe. ULTRASAT will give the global science community another important capability for making new observations in the nascent field of time-domain and multi-messenger astrophysics programs.”

“This is a breakthrough project that places Israel at the forefront of global research,” said Prof. Eli Waxman, an astrophysicist at Weizmann Science and ULTRASAT’s top researcher. “Leading international bodies such as NASA and the DESY research institute have joined this Israeli-led project as partners, having recognized its scientific significance. They are investing considerable resources in the construction and launch of the satellite to become active participants in this mission with access to its scientific products. It’s a science-driven partnership.”

A cooperative effort with a significant impact

The Israel Aerospace Industries’ MBT Space Division is building the satellite and will oversee the mission in space and the incorporation of the telescope, which was built by Elbit Systems Electro-Optics (ELOP). DESY is building the telescope’s camera, which features specialized detectors developed for the mission by Tower Semiconductor.

ULTRASAT is expected to have a wide-ranging impact beyond its scientific discoveries. The mission’s success will show the feasibility of making scientific breakthroughs using small and relatively affordable satellites (approximately $90 million, for the spacecraft and instrument) and will pave the way for Israel’s future space initiatives.

The mission’s high scientific profile will strengthen the country’s space industry and its status in the international arena, the team concluded – “thanks to the partnerships that the mission establishes with leading agencies and industries in the field.”