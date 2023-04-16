The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bedouin woman stabbed to death in southern Israel in 'honor killing'

Since the beginning of the year, 49 Arabs have been killed in incidents of crime and violence in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 01:43

Updated: APRIL 16, 2023 10:11
Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A Bedouin mother of four from Kuseife was stabbed to death on Saturday night, with her brother arrested after he confessed to murdering her in a suspected "honor killing."

The victim, identified as Azhar Abu Rabia, 26, was found in a vehicle with stab wounds on Saturday night. Her brother was arrested after he confessed to the crime and said that he "slaughtered her," reportedly because he suspected her of cheating on her husband.

The brother will be brought to a hearing to have his arrest extended on Sunday.

There were no complaints of violence prior to the suspected murder. 

Names of women murdered by their husbands hang on billboards in Jerusalem on June 16, 2020, as part of protest actions to raise awareness of violence against women. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Names of women murdered by their husbands hang on billboards in Jerusalem on June 16, 2020, as part of protest actions to raise awareness of violence against women. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

40 Arabs killed in crimes and acts of violence in Israel in 2023

Since the beginning of the year, 49 Arabs have been killed in incidents of crime and violence in Israel, including 45 who were Israeli citizens, according to the Abraham Initiatives. Abu Radia was the second Israeli Arab woman to be murdered this year.

On Saturday morning, an 11-year-old named Muhammad Salama Abu Huash was murdered and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Rahat. On Saturday night, an Israeli Arab from Shfaram was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke with Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai on Sunday morning concerning the string of murders in the Arab sector, with the two agreeing that police will work immediately to prepare plans to combat violence in the Arab sector after the national budget is approved.

The two also agreed to increase the number of police officers in Rahat.

"The incidents of murder in the sector are painful and require a radical treatment of crime in the sector," said Ben-Gvir. "The lack of governance is the definition of the problem, and therefore we need a strong national guard as soon as possible, which, together with the addition of thousands of police officers and the salaries we agreed on in the budget, will provide significant power to deal with the problem."



