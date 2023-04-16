The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli spyware company QuaDream expected to close down - report

Its hacking tools have been used against journalists, opposition figures and advocacy organizations across at least 10 countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 21:46

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 02:44
The entrance to an office listed as belonging to Quadream is seen in a high rise building in Ramat Gan, Israel, January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Israeli cyber security company QuaDream has reportedly summoned a large number of its 40 employees to a hearing on Monday ahead of widespread layoffs, according to Globes. 

Its hacking tools have been used against journalists, opposition figures and advocacy organizations across at least 10 countries - including people in North America and Europe - according to research published Tuesday by Microsoft and the internet watchdog Citizen Lab.

Quadream, which can only access iPhones unlike NSO which can also hack Android phones, wrote in a letter to court: "The crisis in the industry began due to the public disclosure of the activities of some of the companies from 2018 onwards, which resulted in the fact that in November 2011 the US Chamber of Commerce put NSO and Candiru on its blacklist. Immediately after that, at the start of 2022, the regulator in Israel decided to reduce the number of countries to which it is allowed to sell the companies' products in the industry from 102 to only 37, which caused a severe economic crisis in the entire industry."

What is QuaDream and what do reports claim?

QuaDream is a lower-profile competitor to the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which has been blacklisted by the US government over allegations of abuse. The firm has developed an integrated software and hardware system that allows taking over local networks so that it can breach phones connected to it. The company has also created a software product that allows remote control of mobiles.

Research published earlier this month by Microsoft and the internet watchdog Citizen Lab said in its report that it had been able to identify a handful of civil society victims whose iPhones had been hacked using surveillance software developed by the QuaDream. 

Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

In its report published at the same time, Microsoft said it believed with "high confidence" that the spyware was "strongly linked to QuaDream."

Reuters reported in 2022 that QuaDream had previously developed a no-interaction-needed hacking tool similar to the programs deployed by NSO. Such hacking tools, known as "zero-click," are particularly prized by cybercriminals, spies, and law enforcement because they can remotely compromise devices without an owner needing to open a malicious link or download a tainted attachment.

The reports come on the heels of an announced crackdown on the international spyware industry by US President Joe Biden. Last month, the White House announced an executive order intended to curb the purchase of surveillance software by US agencies if the programs are also being used by repressive governments abroad.

Unlike NSO, which regularly briefed journalists amid allegations of abuse, QuaDream has kept a lower profile. The company has no website touting its business and employees have been told to keep any reference to their employer off social media, Reuters has previously reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.



