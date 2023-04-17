The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judge rejects Trump's request to delay trial rape accuser Carroll's lawsuit

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 17:10

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 17:28

A US judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay a scheduled April 25 trial over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her.

Last week, Trump's lawyers urged US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to grant a four-week "cooling-off" period to at least May 23 to give Trump a fair trial, citing a recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of criminal charges against him filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a written order on Monday, Kaplan said Carroll's case was "entirely unrelated" to the state prosecution, in which Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Kaplan said there was no reason to assume it would be easier to seat a fair and impartial jury in May rather than in April. He also said that some of the recent media coverage of the criminal charges against Trump was based on his own public statements.

"It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him," Kaplan wrote

Israel 'concerned' about events in Sudan - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 06:18 PM
Ben-Gvir must reevaluate firing of TA police chief Eshed - A-G
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:42 PM
China says 'major military activity' to be conducted in Yellow Sea
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:24 PM
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:18 PM
UN envoy on Yemen calls for bolder steps toward peace
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:16 PM
Car explodes in attempted criminal hit in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:10 PM
Four victims killed in Alabama shooting were high school seniors
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:10 PM
Nations urge Russia to release WSJ reporter, halt media 'crackdown'
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:08 PM
IDF soldier indicted for death of Cpl. Baruch Kabrata
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 03:14 PM
UK parliament's standards commissioner investigating PM Sunak
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:46 PM
Russia says Wagner takes districts in central and northwest Bakhmut
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:33 PM
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:26 PM
Over 750 civilian mine casualties in Ukraine since invasion began - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
04/17/2023 01:47 PM
Slovakia transfers 13 MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
04/17/2023 01:44 PM
4 Palestinians arrested off Gaza coast for smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 01:31 PM
