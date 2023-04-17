The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Appeals court affirms conviction of Chauvin for George Floyd murder

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 19:12

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 19:26

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during a 2020 arrest, rejecting Chauvin's request for a new trial.

The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial abused his discretion in denying Chauvin's request to move the trial outside of Minneapolis.

Chauvin, a white man, was convicted of murdering Floyd, who is Black, by kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during the arrest, which sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison. 

US charges two New Yorkers with conspiring to act as Chinese agents
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 07:42 PM
Stabbing attack on Gush Etzion junction, attacker shot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 07:28 PM
Biden administration to advance small F-16 equipment sale to Turkey
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 07:08 PM
Israel 'concerned' about events in Sudan - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 06:18 PM
Ben-Gvir must reevaluate firing of TA police chief Eshed - A-G
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:42 PM
China says 'major military activity' to be conducted in Yellow Sea
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:24 PM
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:18 PM
UN envoy on Yemen calls for bolder steps toward peace
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:16 PM
Judge rejects Trump's request to delay trial rape accuser's lawsuit
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:10 PM
Car explodes in attempted criminal hit in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:10 PM
Four victims killed in Alabama shooting were high school seniors
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:10 PM
Nations urge Russia to release WSJ reporter, halt media 'crackdown'
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:08 PM
IDF soldier indicted for death of Cpl. Baruch Kabrata
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 03:14 PM
UK parliament's standards commissioner investigating PM Sunak
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:46 PM
Russia says Wagner takes districts in central and northwest Bakhmut
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:33 PM
