US charges two New Yorkers with conspiring to act as Chinese agents

Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as an agent of China's government without informing US authorities, and obstruction of justice.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 19:42

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 20:17
FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)
FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)

US law enforcement officials have arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn said in a statement on Monday.

Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as an agent of China's government without informing US authorities, and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said. They are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn federal court later on Monday.

What does this mean for Chinese-American relations?

"This prosecution reveals the Chinese government's flagrant violation of our nation's sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Lu in 2018 sought to persuade an individual considered a fugitive by China to return home, prosecutors said. That individual reported being harassed and threatened, prosecutors said.

China's government in 2022 asked Lu to help locate an individual living in California considered a pro-democracy activist, prosecutors said.

Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, US, August 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, US, August 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Prosecutors said the pair had admitted to the FBI that they deleted their communications with a Chinese government official after learning they were under investigation.



Tags United States new york China FBI US-China relations
