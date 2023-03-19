The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia is using Chinese ammunition in Ukraine, US gov't source claims

The US currently possesses information that indicates China's intent on sending ammunition and weapons to Russia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 12:59

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 13:04
Banknotes of Chinese yuan and Russian rouble are seen amid flags of China and Russia in this illustration picture taken September 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Banknotes of Chinese yuan and Russian rouble are seen amid flags of China and Russia in this illustration picture taken September 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Chinese ammunition has been used during the war in Ukraine, United States government sources have confirmed, adding that they believe Russian forces to have been the ones using it, according to a recent report.

US government officials told a Japanese news source, Kyodo News, that although they are still unsure if China did indeed supply Russia with ammunition, they will take action against China if it is true.

The US currently possesses information that indicates China's intent on sending ammunition and weapons to Russia.

"It's something that we are vigilant about and continuing to watch carefully," they told Kyodo News.

After examining ammunition found in Ukraine, the US has determined that they were produced in China. The US did not disclose which ammunition it was.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden warned Xi that if China were to provide any military aid to Russia to use during the war, there would be severe consequences.

Chinese President meetings with Russia, Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Moscow for a three-day trip on Monday. It will be his first trip to Russia since Russia's invasion on Ukraine one year ago. 

Xi's visit to Moscow is a diplomatic coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has been placed under unprecedented international sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Ukrainian news channel Europe Integration, Xi is also planning on meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the invasion began, after his trip to Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday last week that if a direct conversation between Xi and Zelensky were to happen, it would "mark a significant step in Beijing's efforts to play peacemaker," between Russia and Ukraine.



Tags Russia China ukraine Russia-US US-China relations Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by