Russia is using Chinese ammunition in Ukraine, US gov't source claims

Chinese ammunition has been used during the war in Ukraine, United States government sources have confirmed, adding that they believe Russian forces to have been the ones using it, according to a recent report.

US government officials told a Japanese news source, Kyodo News, that although they are still unsure if China did indeed supply Russia with ammunition, they will take action against China if it is true.

The US currently possesses information that indicates China's intent on sending ammunition and weapons to Russia.

"It's something that we are vigilant about and continuing to watch carefully," they told Kyodo News.

After examining ammunition found in Ukraine, the US has determined that they were produced in China. The US did not disclose which ammunition it was.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden warned Xi that if China were to provide any military aid to Russia to use during the war, there would be severe consequences.

Chinese President meetings with Russia, Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Moscow for a three-day trip on Monday. It will be his first trip to Russia since Russia's invasion on Ukraine one year ago.

Xi's visit to Moscow is a diplomatic coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has been placed under unprecedented international sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Ukrainian news channel Europe Integration, Xi is also planning on meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the invasion began, after his trip to Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday last week that if a direct conversation between Xi and Zelensky were to happen, it would "mark a significant step in Beijing's efforts to play peacemaker," between Russia and Ukraine.