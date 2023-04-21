The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Abrams tanks will make difference in Ukraine war but no silver bullet: US general

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 18:35

The US decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.

Milley's remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

"I'm biased, but I think the M1 tank's the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top US general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"But I would also caution there's no silver bullet in war."

Police shot assailant armed with knife at Jewish hospital in Berlin
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/21/2023 07:52 PM
Sudan's army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 07:51 PM
US military preparing options ahead of possible Sudan evacuations
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 06:16 PM
IDF to demolish West Bank homes of Dizengoff, Shavei Shomron terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 06:13 PM
Poland and Germany discussing Patriot deployment
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 05:24 PM
Sheila Katz to speak at anti-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 05:08 PM
Keep Remembrance Day apolitical, Netanyahu, Lapid and Gantz say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 04:58 PM
Humanitarian worker killed in Sudan crossfire, IOM says
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 04:18 PM
Germany needs alternatives to China, says finance minister
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 03:01 PM
NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 11:04 AM
Holocaust survivor passes away after collapsing before ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 10:29 AM
G7 nations considering near-total ban of exports to Russia -Kyodo
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 05:02 AM
Large blast reported in Russian city close to border with Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 11:51 PM
French Presidency: Macron discussed Ukraine, China and Sudan with Biden
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 10:20 PM
White House: No determination on Wagner being 'foreign terrorist' group
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 09:15 PM
