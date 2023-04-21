The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Assailant armed with knife attacks patients, staff at Jewish hospital in Berlin

Police arrived at the scene and shot the assailant twice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 19:52

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 20:45
Berlin Jewish Hospital. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Berlin Jewish Hospital.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Police shot an assailant armed with a knife in a Jewish hospital in Berlin on Friday afternoon, Berlin police said.

The assailant, 45, attacked patients and staff at the scene, police said. A report by the the German tabloid newspaper B.Z. described the attacker as "mentally confused."

Hospital employees alerted police to the incident at around 2:30 p.m., where they described a man rampaging at one of the wards, according to the Berlin police report. The man was reportedly threatening doctors and patients with a knife, B.Z. reported, and cited a police spokesman saying that the assailant would not comply to demands to put the knife down.

Police shot the assailant in the leg, and he is being treated by paramedics and is in stable condition. There are no other reported injuries other than the attacker.

Attacker was undergoing treatment for addiction at the hospital

Police are currently investigating the incident, where they learned that the man was a patient in one of the hospital's wards and was undergoing treatment for addiction. Police also stated that a homicide commission has taken over the investigation procedure.

Emergency vehicles are seen during preparations to defuse a World War II bomb in the area of the Berlin Jewish Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG) Emergency vehicles are seen during preparations to defuse a World War II bomb in the area of the Berlin Jewish Hospital in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

For the treatment of his wounds, the assailant was taken to another ward in a patient bed across the hospital grounds, according to B.Z. One patient at the scene told the German tabloid that they heard screams from the ward where the incident took place, with doctors and nurses running out of the building before police arrived. 



Tags germany berlin hospital Attack knife
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by