Berlin Police release photo of suspect who beat a local rabbi

The Jew who was attacked is Ariel Kirzon, rabbi of the Jewish community in Potsdam, and his son, as The Jerusalem Post reported in September.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 22:20
Photo of the man who is suspected to have attacked a rabbi and his son in Berlin in September 2022. (photo credit: COURTESY OF BERLIN POLICE)
Photo of the man who is suspected to have attacked a rabbi and his son in Berlin in September 2022.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF BERLIN POLICE)

The Berlin police has asked thr public to assist with information about an antisemitic verbal attack and physical injury against a German-American Jew that occurred in the morning of September 13, in Mariendorf and has published a photo of the suspect.

"The incident happened on the mezzanine level of the Westphalweg underground station," Berlin Police noted. "The previously unknown suspect is said to have suddenly given a 43-year-old man who was traveling with his son a push in the upper left arm and also insulted him with antisemitic [remarks]. Then the unknown man is said to have boarded a train on the U 6 line," the Police said.

The story of Rabbi Ariel Kirzon

The Jew who was attacked is Ariel Kirzon, state rabbi of the Jewish community in Potsdam, and his son, as The Jerusalem Post reported in September.

Kirzon suffered a bruised shoulder. Berlin Police asked that those "who can provide information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspected man," should contact them. "Witnesses are asked to contact the state security service at the State Criminal Police Office on (030) 4664-953528 or by email at [email protected]"

Levy and Rabbi Ariel Kirzon. (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY) Levy and Rabbi Ariel Kirzon. (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

Kirzon told the Post in September that he was speaking on his phone in Hebrew to the Israeli embassy and was wearing tzitzit when he exited the station.

“We were on the way to the doctor, as my son had an appointment,” he told the Post, “I received an anticipated call from the Israeli embassy and therefore was speaking in Hebrew,” he explained.

“We were about to go up an escalator and then somebody pushed me so hard, he literally turned me around. I was in shock. I didn't say a word,” he added.

All Kirzon can remember is that the attacker yelled “Jew,” but 13-year-old Levi told him afterward that he actually yelled “rotten Jew, shitty Jew and all kinds of ugly things.”

The investigations are being conducted by the State Security Police at the State Criminal Police Office. Kirzon told the Post on Wednesday that he is happy that the police is finally looking for the predator, but "unfortunately it took four months," for them to do so.



