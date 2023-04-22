A Netanya resident was shot dead Friday night by the police after he allegeedly attacked his mother and tried to stab police officers and paramedics, according to Walla!

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene after a suspected incident of domestic violence was reported, during which the suspect attacked his mother and barricaded himself in the apartment, smashing windows in a way that endangered passerby on the street.

When they arrived at the scene, the suspect ran out of the apartment towards them holding knives. The police tried to neutralize the suspect with a taser and when that didn't work, fired at him.

Medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.